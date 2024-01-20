1 hour ago

The Black Princesses will host Senegal in the final round qualifier in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Head Coach Yussif Basigi gives update on preparation and expectation ahead of the crucial encounter in Kumasi.

On preparation

Our preparation is ongoing well. The training has been good because the players responded very well to our team shaping so I think we are on course.

On injuries

We don’t have any injury concerns especially those who will be in the match day squad. The medical team has assured that us everyone is fine.

On the importance of second leg

The players have talked to themselves and also accepted the fact that the return leg is more crucial than the first leg so they are coming all out and play with all seriousness. There is less pressure on the coaches and the players. We are not going to underrate our opponents because they are a good side.

On the need for support

Ghanaians should expect victory and qualification to the World Cup come tomorrow. They should come out in their numbers to support the Black Princesses and cheer them on to victory. We are grateful for their support throughout the journey and this being the last lap, they should come in their numbers to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

A win will secure the Black Princesses a ticket to their seventh consecutive appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Columbia.

Ghana will host Senegal in the return fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 4:00pm.