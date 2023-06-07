30 minutes ago

Ghana emerged as the champions of the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup, triumphing over Nigeria 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in regular time and have dominated the team of the tournament list with six players.

Throughout the tournament, the Black Princesses showcased their exceptional talent, leaving an indelible mark on the competition.

Their triumph was further illuminated by their dominance in the individual awards. It was no surprise that Stella Nyamekye, the team's captain, was rightfully crowned the Player of the Tournament.

Nyamekye's influence was immense, featuring in four matches and netting four goals during the tournament. Her remarkable performances earned her three Most Valuable Player awards, including one in the final itself. Furthermore, her compatriot Afi Amenyeku was acknowledged as the tournament's Best Goalkeeper, making crucial saves throughout, including three penalties in the final clash.

Nigeria's goalkeeper, Nderline Mgbechie, was commended for her impressive displays, conceding only one goal in five appearances, making her the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets. Esther Ajakaye of Nigeria claimed the Top Scorer title, finding the back of the net six times in her five outings.

The Black Princesses of Ghana dominated the tournament's Best Eleven, with six of their outstanding players securing spots in the lineup.

The selected Ghanaian players include Afi Amenyeku, Comfort Yeboah, Sarah Kulible, Fati Fuseini, Success Ameya, and Stella Nyamekye. Nigeria's Chinyere Mercy, Esther Onyenezide, Flourish Sabastine, and Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye also earned well-deserved spots in the team. Completing the lineup was Naomi Adele Kabore from Burkina Faso.

The achievements of both the Ghanaian and Nigerian teams exemplify the incredible talent and fierce competition present in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

The tournament provided a platform for young footballers to showcase their skills and contribute to the growth and development of women's football in the region.