The Black Princesses of Ghana recently engaged in a friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain's U19 women's team, resulting in a goalless draw.

This encounter took place as part of the team's extensive preparations for the upcoming 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Traveling to Paris for a comprehensive seven-day training program, the Ghana U20 female team immersed themselves in various training exercises, benefitting from the renowned facilities at the Clairefontaine Academy in France.

This trip was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Ghana Football Association and the French Embassy, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in fostering football development.

With the friendly match serving as a valuable test for the team, Coach Yussif Basigi expressed satisfaction with the progress made during the training sessions.

As they return to Ghana this week, the focus will shift towards further refining their strategies and fine-tuning their gameplay ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Princesses' participation in the upcoming tournament holds significant importance, as they aim to surpass their previous performances.

Despite qualifying for the last six editions, the team has yet to progress beyond the group stage.

With their determination and ongoing preparations, they are poised to make a stronger impact on the global stage this time around.