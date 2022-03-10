1 hour ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana will play Ethiopia on Sunday March 13th 2022 in the final round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Princesses booked a place in the last stage of the qualifiers with a 7-1 win aggregate over Uganda.

The Black Princesses started their qualifying campaign by advancing after Mauritania withdrew in the first round which automatically took them to the second round where they beat Zambia by 1-0 on aggregate

They progressed to beat Uganda by 2 goals to one in Kampala and five goals to nothing in Cape Coast.

With Costa Rica in sight, the black Princesses are hoping to finish off the qualifying campaign without a defeat.

The team is scheduled to leave Accra on March 11, 2022 to Addis Ababa.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.