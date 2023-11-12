1 hour ago

Black Princesses head coach, Yussif Basigi, has introduced some changes to his lineup for the first-leg encounter against Eswatini.

Afi Amenyaku retains her position in goal, while the defensive pairing comprises Habiba Issah and Sarah Kulible.

In the midfield, Success Ameyaa is replaced by Beline Nyarko, who earns a starting position for the first time.

Despite missing the last game due to injury, Fatimata Mohammed returns to the starting lineup.

Leading the attack for the Black Princesses is Mercy Attobra.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 at the Lobamba Somhlolo National Stadium.