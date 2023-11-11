3 hours ago

Black Princesses midfielder Helen Alormenu has expressed optimism about the team's chances of progressing to the final round and securing a spot in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Alormenu shared her thoughts with the media ahead of the first-leg encounter against Eswatini.

"We are very much prepared for the game even though we know very little about the Eswatini team. We will do our best and work according to what the coach has taught us to get the maximum points here," Alormenu stated.

She emphasized the readiness of the players and their determination to make it to the next stage.

Many players in the squad have not experienced the World Cup, and Alormenu expressed the collective hope and dream of representing Ghana at the highest level.

Acknowledging the challenge, Alormenu added, "It won’t be an easy game, but if we follow what our head coach and technical team have taught us, we will win."

The crucial qualifier is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 15:00 local time. The Black Princesses are eager to secure a victory and advance in the tournament.