Ghana’s Black Princesses trained on Saturday to put final touches to the squad ahead of their last FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

The Princesses are unbeaten in five qualification matches so far and will look to end the campaign without defeat.

A win on against Ethiopia would secure Ghana their sixth consecutive FIFA U-20 World Cup appearance having played in the last five editions.

Experienced attacker Evelyn Badu is unavailable for the tie but Coach Ben Fukuo welcomes back Anasthesia Achiaa and Rahama Jafaru. The two players have returned to the squad after missing the first leg encounter two weeks ago.

‘’I feel happy because for years now, the Princesses have been qualifying to the World Cup and this won’t be any different. Coach Fokuo told ghanafa.org

‘’We are happy to make history again tomorrow. The Players and Technical team are ready for the game. We thank the Ghana Football Association and the Government for the support throughout the qualifying campaign”

“We urge all Ghanaians to come support us for the last hurdle to make it to Costa Rica’’ he added.

The Princesses go into the return fixture with a 3-0 advantage friom the 1st leg.

The match will take place at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3:00pm and will be transmitted live on the Ghana Football App and on Max TV.