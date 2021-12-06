2 hours ago

Ghana’s U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses have returned home after Saturday’s FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifier in Lusaka, Zambia. The Princesses played the Young Copper Queens of Zambia in a goalless draw at the Nkoloma Stadium ON Saturday.

The team touched down in Accra on Monday morning and immediately moved to camp to continue their preparation for the return fixture on Sunday, December 18, 2021 in Accra. .

The FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup is slated for Costa Rica next year.