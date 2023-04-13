1 hour ago

Ghana’s national U-20 teams otherwise known as Black Princesses and Black Satellites will know their group opponents in the WAFU B Cup of Nations next week.

According to the sub-regional football body, the draw for the WAFU B Women’s U-20 Ghana 2023 and WAFU B Boys U-20 Cote D’Ivoire 2023 will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10am at the WAFU-B headquarters, in Abidjan - Cote d'Ivoire.

The seven competing countries include Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo, Benin and Cote D’Ivoire. The boys U-20 Cup of Nations comes off in Cote D’Ivoire from July 7-21 whiles the maiden edition of the Women’s U-20 Cup of Nations will take place in Kumasi from May 20-June 4, 2023.