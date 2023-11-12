2 hours ago

In a remarkable display of resilience and attacking prowess, the Black Princesses of Ghana staged a comeback to defeat Eswatini 6-1 in the first leg of the third round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghanaian team faced an early setback with Eswatini taking the lead in the 5th minute due to a defensive error.

However, Beline Nyarko swiftly equalized in the 10th minute, converting Mercy Attobra's cross into the top right corner.

The Black Princesses continued to dominate, and Nyarko added another goal in the 28th minute, capitalizing on Hellen Alormenu's excellent delivery.

Wasiima Mohammed extended the lead with a superb strike in the 49th minute, and Success Ameyaa assisted Sarah Nyarko for the fourth goal in the 59th minute. Attobra secured her brace with a goal, sealing the convincing 6-1 victory for Ghana.

The return fixture is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023, where the Black Princesses will aim to maintain their strong performance and secure qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.