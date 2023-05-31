1 hour ago

Ghana's U-20 women's national team, the Black Princesses, showcased their resilience by coming from behind to defeat Burkina Faso 3-1, securing a spot in the finals of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations.

Burkina Faso took an early lead within four minutes as Afi Amenyaku, the Princesses' goalkeeper, failed to deal with a cross from the left, allowing Burkina Faso to bundle the ball into the net.

However, the Black Princesses quickly responded, with Stella Nyame restoring parity in the 13th minute through a well-taken free kick.

In the 28th minute, Success Ameyaa capitalized on Wasima Mohammed's corner, scoring from long range to put Ghana in the lead.

Both teams had opportunities to score towards the end of the first half, but were unable to convert, leaving the Black Princesses with a 2-1 advantage going into halftime.

At the start of the second half, Yussif Basigi, the Ghanaian coach, substituted Comfort Owusu in place of Rose Boakyewaa in the 46th minute.

The Black Princesses continued to create scoring chances, with Comfort Owusu coming close to extending the lead in the 56th minute, but her effort struck the side of the post, much to Burkina Faso's relief.

In the 78th minute, Burkina Faso was awarded a penalty, but Ghana's goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku made a remarkable save, parrying the ball to safety and keeping Ghana in the game.

Ghana's Black Princesses secured their victory in the 83rd minute when Maafia Nyame provided a cross to Faiza Seidu, who expertly placed the ball beyond the goalkeeper, sealing the third goal.

Yussif Basigi's young team held on to their lead, winning the match 3-1 in Kumasi. The Black Princesses will now face the winner of the game between Nigeria and Benin in the final, set to take place on Saturday, June 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.