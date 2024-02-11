7 hours ago

The Black Princesses have arrived in France for a 7-day training tour as part of preparations' towards the 13th edition of the African Games Accra 2024.

Ghana's contingent departed Accra on Saturday night and arrived in Paris Sunday morning. The team will be training at the National Football Centre in Clairefontaine, where they will play a number of high profile friendly games before returning home for the African Games.

The training tour also forms part of a partnership agreement between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a project dubbed "Ghana Olympique-GO!" The partnership which is led by the France Embassy in Accra, is a strategic initiative that will help professionalize Women's football for over 20 Ghanaian players, coaches, and referees.

The Black Princesses will stay in France until February 17, 2024.