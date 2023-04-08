4 hours ago

The Black Queens of Ghana scored three first half goals to defeat the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal 3:0 in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Gifty Assifuah pounced on a rebound from an Evelyn Badu freekick to slot home the opener in the 2nd minute to give the Queens an early lead.

Six minutes later, Grace Asantewaa weaved her way through the edge of the penalty box leaving the defense of the opponents nonexistent and scoring a sublime solo goal to double the lead for the Queens.

Cynthia Fiindib came to the rescue of the Queens after Portia Boakye lost possession in a dangerous area but Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan was on hand to deny the Senegalese in the 30th minute.

Gifty Assifuah grabbed her brace seconds before the halftime whistle as Ghana went into the break with a three-goal advantage.

Suzzy Dede Teye, Princess Owusu, Fidous Yakubu and Linda were introduced in the second half but that did not change the tempo of the game as the Queens pressed for more goals but were denied on several occasions.

Senegal showed they were still in the contest when they had a good chance to get a consolation but Cynthia Fiindib was once again called to duty but pulled a great save to keep a clean sheet as the game ended 3:0 in favor of the Black Queens.

Ghana will host Senegal in a second encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 as both sides cont8nue to prepare for future assignments.

