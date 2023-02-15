1 hour ago

Thirty-four Black Queens have assembled at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram in readiness for this month's International friendlies against Benin and Togo.

Four foreign based players, Princella Adubea from FC Hiryat, Israel, Evelyn Badu from Avaldsnes FC, Norway, Captain Portia Boakye, Djurgardens IF, Sweden and Azumah Bugre from IFK Norkoping in Sweden arrived on Monday to prepare for the matches.

Also in camp are Israel based, Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa (Spain), Naomi Anima (Jordan), Jaqueline Opoku (Israel) and Safiatu Salifu (Tanzania) are all in camp preparing for the matches.

The team have had two intensive training sessions, Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon with all players taking part.

Coach Nora Häuptle’s side, will depart Accra for Cotonou on February where they will take on Benin on Sunday, February 19 before locking horns with Togo on Saturday, February 25, 2023.