3 hours ago

Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle has visited the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale for the monitoring of players in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

The former Switzerland International has already been to some League Centre in Accra to watch matches in the Greater Accra Women's Division One League and the Women's Premier League.

Nora has so far visited the Teshie MATS Park, Madina Astro Turf, Achimota School Park, Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park and the Sekondi Gyandu Park in Takoradi to monitor players in the elite League.

She was also present at the Madina Astro Turf on Saturday when Berry Ladies clashed with Hasaacas Ladies FC in the final match of the first round of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

The Black Queens have two important test matches against Benin and Togo in the Women's international break. The team is currently in camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the ties against the female Sows on Sunday, February 19 and the female sparrowhawks on Saturday, February 25, 2023 respectively.