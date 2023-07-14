2 hours ago

Black Queens Coach Nora Häuptle expressed her confidence in the team's ability to secure a resounding victory against Guinea in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games first-leg qualifier.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Häuptle highlighted the players' assigned tasks and emphasized the importance of cohesion, support, and teamwork.

“We have different task given to the players. Everybody has a role, positioning and game plan that they need to stick on. I demand my players mostly to work with cohesion, support each other and fight for each other” she said.

“These are the tasks and they know what to do for a sure win tomorrow”.

The Coach further expressed excitement at the fact that it’s time to really act on the #MissionVolta mantra and take the team to another level while admitting she has outmost respect for Guinea.

“Happy to arrive in Guinea and for us it is the beginning of our mission Volta, first step qualifiers toward Olympic Games”

”Our mission Volta means we want to bring success to Ghana who has been very successful in 99, 2000”.

“We want to turn towards success and this is why we are here. We also have respect for our opponent who got a lot of young players in their team but we see what happen tomorrow she added.

The Black Queens are fully focused on achieving victory against Guinea on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm at the Stade de Generale Lansana Conte.

With the coach's confidence and the team's determination, the Black Queens aim to start their mission on a positive note and secure a crucial win in their quest to qualify for the Olympic Games.