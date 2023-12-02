1 hour ago

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, has praised her players for their performance in the 3-1 victory over Namibia in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Queens displayed a commendable performance, securing a crucial advantage in the quest for qualification.

In her post-match comments, Coach Nora Hauptle expressed gratitude for the support and acknowledged the special moment created by the team, particularly emphasizing the significance of the goals scored.

“Thank you for the support. I think in the beginning of the game there was some difficulty. We scored beautiful goals, our capito. I think this is a special moment.

“This is probably not the best performance but you need to understand that there is pressure and it’s a lot. Of course, we should have scored more,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.

For the coach who is satisfied with the win, she is now focusing on the reverse fixture next week.

“I’m satisfied. Now we enjoy this moment and then from tomorrow we focus on the Tuesday game,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.

Despite recognizing areas for improvement, she conveyed satisfaction with the win.

Coach Hauptle emphasized the pressure on the players and the need to understand the challenges they face.

The Black Queens will aim to maintain their advantage in the reverse fixture and secure qualification to the 2024 WAFCON.