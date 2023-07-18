2 hours ago

Ahead of the second leg tie between Ghana and Guinea in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle expressed her emphasis on developing the strengths of her side rather than dwelling on weaknesses.

During a press conference, Coach Nora reiterated her belief in the team's power and stated that she does not judge her team solely based on strengths and weaknesses. She emphasized her approach of focusing on developing the team's strengths.

“Like I said before, we are a powerhouse. I don't judge my team based on strengths and weaknesses. I think we have a lot of strengths and first of all my style is always to develop the strengths of the team”.

Coach Nora also expressed her satisfaction with the team's performance in the away game against Guinea. Despite facing challenges during the adventurous journey, she commended the team for executing their game plan well and having good control over the match.

“It is nice to be back home in Accra, we had a good away game facing some challenges of course on this adventurous journey to Guinea but we had a very stable Game’’

“I was very satisfied with how we brought our idea to the pitch, how we analyzeds our opponent very well and we had a good control over the game”.

“Now about our recovery, we had a long long flight after our initial flights got cancelled but in all those challenges we faced, we try to drive solutions and get back the energy so we had a good recovery session yesterday and today we do the final training”. Nora added.

“Looking forward to tomorrow to play in front of a lot of spectators and we winning the 2nd game against Guinea”

Following the long journey and flight disruptions, Coach Nora mentioned the team's efforts in finding solutions and regaining their energy through recovery sessions. She expressed excitement about playing in front of spectators and her confidence in winning the second game against Guinea.

The return leg between Ghana and Guinea is scheduled for a 4:00 pm kickoff at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, July 18.