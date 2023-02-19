46 minutes ago

The Black Queens of Ghana decimated their Beninoise counterparts 3-0 on Sunday afternoon in what was the first-ever match for new coach Nora Häuptle.

Ghana engaged their West African neighbours in the preparatory game at the Stade del'Amitie.

Nora Häuptle's side dominated the game for large spells as they round rings around their opponents as all three goals were scored in the first half.

Princella Adubea opened the scores for Ghanain in the 28th minute before Fabulous Ladies skipper Princess Owusu added the second goal in the 38th minute.

Evelyn Badu put the cherry on the cake as she scored the final goal with a well taken strike to make it 3-0.

The Black Queens will face Togo in another friendly on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Ghana's Women's national team is making preparations for the 2023 WAFU Zone B Championship which will also serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Nation's Cup.