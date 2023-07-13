20 minutes ago

Linda Eshun, a defender for the Black Queens, has revealed the unwavering dedication of every player in the team to earn their place in the starting lineup.

This comes ahead of their crucial 2024 Olympic Games qualifying match against Guinea on Friday, July 14, 2023.

As the Black Queens prepare for upcoming matches, Eshun provides valuable insights into the team's collective mindset and their intensified pursuit of excellence.

The catalyst behind this transformation is their newly appointed head coach, Nora Hauptle, who has played a pivotal role in reshaping the team's approach.

Since assuming her role in January 2023, Hauptle has made a significant impact on the Black Queens. Notably, the team remains undefeated under her guidance, which is a testament to the positive changes she has implemented.

"Nora Hauptle has brought about many positive changes in the Black Queens. She has transformed several aspects of our team. I believe we are now more competitive," Eshun passionately expressed.

She further highlighted the fierce competition within the team, with every player working hard and striving for a position in the starting lineup.

Eshun commended Coach Hauptle for her invaluable support and guidance, stating that she has been instrumental in the team's progress.

The collective determination and hard work exhibited by the players, coupled with the guidance of Coach Nora Hauptle, demonstrate the Black Queens' commitment to achieving success.

As they continue their journey in the Olympic Games qualifiers, fans eagerly await the team's performances and hope for their qualification to the prestigious tournament.