Black Queens defender Linda Eshun has joined Sports management Agency paradigm Sports Management.

The defender who has in the past played for Icelandic side Grindavik FC now plays for Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies Fc.

Linda Eshun has played for the Ghana women's national football team since 2014. She competed at the 2014 African Women's Championship.

The 27 year old has previously played in the United States for Robert Morris College.

She was part of the Black Queen contingent that played in the recent Turkish Cup tournamnet which Ghana came second.