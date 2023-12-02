6 hours ago

The Black Queens, Ghana's women's national football team, have embarked on their journey from Accra to Johannesburg in preparation for the return fixture of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier (WAFCON) against Namibia.

The contingent, consisting of twenty-three players, thirteen members of the technical team, and other officials, took the flight to Pretoria via Ethiopia Airlines.

Ghana enters the upcoming match with a 3-1 lead, having secured a victory over Namibia in the first leg held in Accra on Friday.

The decisive encounter is set to unfold on Tuesday, December 5, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

The stakes are high as the winner of this two-legged clash will earn a coveted spot in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), slated to be hosted in Morocco.

The Black Queens aim to maintain their advantage and secure qualification for the prestigious continental tournament.