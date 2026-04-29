Black Queens get Olympic qualifying boost

Ghana’s senior women’s football team, the Black Queens, have been handed an early advantage in their quest to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games after receiving a bye to the second round of the African qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the preliminary schedule for the Women’s Olympic Football qualifying campaign, with Ghana benefiting from their strong continental ranking to skip the opening stage.

The Black Queens will now face either Mauritius or Djibouti, who are set to meet in the first round. Their second-round ties are scheduled to take place between 5 and 13 October 2026.

While the bye offers a positive start, the road to the Olympics remains challenging. Ghana will still need to progress through three additional knockout rounds to secure one of the limited slots allocated to Africa for the Games in Los Angeles.

The development is seen as a welcome boost for the Black Queens, who are aiming to return to the Olympic stage and reassert their presence among Africa’s top women’s football nations.

With several months to prepare, attention will now turn to squad development and tactical planning as Ghana seeks to make the most of their favourable entry point into the qualifiers.