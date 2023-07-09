1 hour ago

Ghana’s Black Queens came from behind to draw level with Avenue Stars FC in a friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The match was the first preparatory game for the team as they prepare to take on Guinea in the 2024 Olympics games qualifier.

Queens’ coach Nora Häuptle approached the game dividing the squad into two sets with the first set ending in a 0:0 score line.

A goal from Avenor Stars on the 60th minute put them ahead before Jaqueline Opoku pulled parity on the 70th minute as the game ended nor for all.

The team will continue preparations before departing Accra to Conakry for the first leg qualifier against Guinea.