Ghana's Black Queens will face Guinea in the second leg of the first-round qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Having secured a 3-0 victory in the first leg in Conakry, Ghana enters the game with an advantage.

Coach Nora Hauptle expressed satisfaction with the team's performance in the previous match but lamented missed opportunities, believing that they could have scored more goals.

With the second leg taking place in front of their home fans, Coach Nora expects her players to make the match easier and capitalize on the home advantage.

In the first leg, Vivian Adjei Konadu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Evelyn Badu were on target for Ghana.

Adjei Konadu and Boaduwaa scored in the first half, while Badu sealed the victory in the second half.

Under the guidance of Coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens have experienced a resurgence, recording four consecutive victories since February.

They began with a 3-0 win against Benin in an international friendly, followed by back-to-back victories over Senegal in two friendlies at the Accra Sports Stadium, winning 4-0 on aggregate.

The team aims to restore public confidence as they strive for a place in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

A win in the second leg against Guinea will propel Ghana to the next stage of the qualifiers, where they will face the winner of the match between Rwanda and Uganda in the second round.

The game against Guinea is scheduled for a 4:00 pm kickoff at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.