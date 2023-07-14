21 minutes ago

Ghana's Black Queens made an impressive start to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers with a convincing 3-0 victory over Guinea's Female Syli Nationals in Conakry on Friday.

Vivian Adjei Konadu opened the scoring for Ghana in the 19th minute, taking advantage of a goalkeeping error to smash home the opener.

In the 27th minute, Evelyn Badu played a precise pass to Grace Asantewaa, who delivered an excellent ball to Jennifer Cudjoe on the right flank. Doris Boaduwaa connected with Cudjoe's cross to double Ghana's lead.

Just before halftime, Guinea's Camara Manet was shown a second yellow card, reducing her team to 10 players.

In the 72nd minute, Mary Amponsah set up Evelyn Badu, who calmly slotted the ball into the net to make it 3-0 in favor of Ghana.

Stella Nyamekye of Dreamz Ladies, who made her senior debut in the 80th minute, came close to scoring, hitting the bar in the final moments of the match.

With this result, the Black Queens are one step closer to the second round of the qualifiers. The return leg is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.