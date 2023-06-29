1 hour ago

Black Queens, Nora Häuptle has named a provisional squad list for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games Qualifiers against Guinea.

Northern Ladies and Black Princesses shot-stopper Afi Amenyaku has earned her debut senior call up following her heroics at the recent WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations in Kumasi.

Also in the squad are trio Ernestina Abambilla, Jennifer Cudjoe and Alice Kusi who return after a long absence.

Camping officially opens on Monday, July 3 at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram at 4:00pm.The first round fixtures against Guinea is scheduled between 10 - 18, July, 2023.