41 minutes ago

The Black Queens have been paired with Guinea in the first round of the Paris Olympic Football Tournament qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) revealed the road-map and the drawing of lots for the first round on Tuesday, May 30, in Cairo, Egypt.

Ghana will first travel to Guinea before hosting our West African neighbours in the return leg with the winner of the two legged tie set to face the winner of the game between Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

The Queens are likely to meet Zambia/Mali in the third phase of the qualifiers before advancing into the fourth and final stage if they able to go past the first hurdle.

Here is the road-map for the qualifiers as reveled by CAF: