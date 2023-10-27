9 hours ago

In a stellar performance on Friday, the Black Queens claimed a resounding 3-0 victory over Benin in the first leg of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier.

The match, held at Stade de L'Amitié in Cotonou, witnessed a dominant display by the Black Queens.

The breakthrough came in the 44th minute when Doris Boaduwaa expertly converted a penalty kick, giving the Black Queens a well-deserved lead over the Amazons.

Early in the game, Benin goalkeeper Alassane Sowiaratou's heroic efforts thwarted the Queens from scoring, particularly when Portia Boakye unleashed a powerful shot in the 3rd minute.

Clotoe Valentine of Benin came close to equalizing in the 68th minute, but Cynthia Konlan's remarkable save denied her the opportunity.

The Black Queens continued to build on their lead when substitute Gifty Assifuah capitalized on a defensive error, securing the second goal of the evening. Shortly after, Assifuah netted another goal, completing her brace by the 78th minute.

Yolande Gnanmi of Benin had an opportunity to reduce the deficit, but her effort was ruled offside in the final quarter of the game.

With this result, the Black Queens maintain their perfect record in the ongoing qualifiers. The highly anticipated reverse fixture is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.