The Black Queens of Ghana are set to clash with Benin in the second-round qualifiers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in October.

Nora Häuptle's team delivered a spectacular performance in the first round, recording an impressive 7-0 aggregate victory against Guinea.

In the first leg held in Conakry, Ghana secured a comfortable 3-0 win.

The Queens continued their dominant form in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, sealing a convincing 4-0 victory.

Evelyn Badu, the free-scoring midfielder from Avaldsnes FC, showcased her talent with a brace, while Doris Boaduwaa and Princella Adubea contributed with a goal each to secure the qualification for the Black Queens.

From the very start, the Ghanaian team was on a relentless pursuit of goals, maintaining control of the game and creating numerous chances.

It was Evelyn Badu who finally broke the deadlock with an emphatic strike just before half-time, affirming their superiority over Guinea.

Throughout the match, the likes of Doris Boaduwaa, Vivian Adjei Konadu, Princella Adubea, and Grace Asantewaa put immense pressure on the Guinean defense.

Despite their remarkable saves, goalkeeper Mawa Traore could not prevent the Black Queens from claiming victory.

With the first-round triumph, Nora Häuptle's charges have showcased their dominance on the pitch, displaying remarkable possession and creativity in attack.

The outstanding performance could have resulted in an even bigger margin of victory if not for the brilliant saves by Guinea's goalkeeper.

Now, the Black Queens will turn their attention to the upcoming clash with Benin in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games second-round qualifiers scheduled for October.

With their confidence soaring after the first-round success, Ghana's women's national team is eager to continue their journey towards Olympic qualification and make their nation proud on the global stage.