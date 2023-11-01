1 hour ago

The Black Queens of Ghana are set to take on Zambia in the third round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, following their convincing victory over Benin in the second round.

Ghana overcame Benin with a resounding 5-0 aggregate score to advance to the next stage, where they will face off against the World Cup participants, Zambia.

Zambia advanced to the third round without playing a match after receiving a bye in the earlier stages.

This sets the stage for an intriguing clash between two strong teams, scheduled for February of next year.

In their recent match at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Queens put on a determined performance, scoring two goals in the second half to secure victory.

Norway-based midfielder Evelyn Badu opened the scoring in the 65th minute, and the Black Queens capitalized on an own goal forced by their relentless pressure to seal the win.

The Black Queens previously eliminated Guinea in the first round of qualifiers, and they will be looking to continue their journey towards the 2024 Olympic Games as they prepare to face Zambia in the next round.