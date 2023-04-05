1 hour ago

The Black Queens of Ghana will now play the Lioness of Senegal in two International friendly matches at the Accra Sports stadium as part of the rebuilding exercise for future competitions.

The Queens who were originally scheduled to play against the Fennecs of Algeria will now engage their counterparts from Senegal in two test matches on Saturday, April 08 and Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The two matches will offer Coach Nora Hauptle an opportunity to assess the strength of the team and strategize for the future.

The Black Queens recently defeated Benin 3:0 in an international friendly at Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou as part of the process to build a strong team for competitions such as, the WAFU Cup of Nations and the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.