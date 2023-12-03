6 hours ago

The Black Queens of Ghana have embarked on their journey from Accra to Johannesburg in preparation for the highly anticipated return fixture of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier (WAFCON) against Namibia.

The contingent, consisting of 23 players, 13 members of the technical team, and other officials, set off for Pretoria via Ethiopia Airlines.

Ghana holds a 3-1 advantage going into this encounter, having secured a victory over Namibia in Accra on Friday.

The team is determined to maintain their lead and secure qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled to be held in Morocco.

The crucial match is slated for Tuesday, December 5, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

The winner of the two-leg fixture will earn the coveted spot in the upcoming WAFCON tournament, adding an extra layer of significance to the upcoming clash.

As the Black Queens brace themselves for this pivotal showdown, the entire nation rallies behind them, hopeful for a successful campaign that will see Ghana proudly represented in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.