The Black Queens held their first training at the Accra Sports stadium Tuesday evening ahead of the 2024 Olympics Games qualifiers against Guinea.

Twenty-Five players reported to camp on Monday, July 3, 2023 to begin preparations for the two ties as search for a ticket to next summer’s Olympics beckons.

Ghana will travel to Conakry for the 1st leg on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Stade General Lansana Conte in Nongo, Conakry, before hosting the return leg in Accra.

