The Black Satellites of Ghana have booked their ticket to the Quarter-Final stage of the 2021 Total CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite losing 2-1 to Gambia in the final Group C game on Monday.

Ghana and Gambia both ended the grab contest with 4 points each, but the former qualified to the next stage with superior goal aggregate.

Ghana were looking favourites when they locked horns with their West African counterpart from Gambia in the last Group C game of the tournament ongoing in Mauritania, but the result was in sharp contrast Gambia came from a goal down to beat the Black Satellite.

Although Ghana took the lead after 9 minutes of play through a thunderbolt strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, goals from Kejally Drammeh and Lamarana Jallow in the 15th and 35th minutes meant that Gambia turned things around before the break.

The Satellites returned from the break to push but their efforts, unfortunately, were not enough, leaving them to lose 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Fortunately for the team, they are able to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament with four points from the three matches in Group C.

They now face Cameroon in the Quater Final stage.