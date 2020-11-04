1 hour ago

The Ghana U-20 national team on Tuesday switched camp from Prampram to Sogakope to continue their preparation for the WAFU U-20 Qualifying tournament in Togo.

It comes as part of plans to finalise their preparations and farmiliarize themselves with the astro turf.

Head coach Abdul Karim Zito is expected to name his final 20 man squad in order to have full concentration on the team.

They are expected to spend a week in Sogakope before departing to Togo two days before the tournament.

The Black Satellites have been drawn alongside Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in Group B of the WAFU Qualifying tournament to be staged in Togo.

The tournament is scheduled to be staged between November 14 -29, 2020.

Winners and Runner-Up of the tournament will participate in the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations slated for February 2021.