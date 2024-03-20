47 minutes ago

The Black Satellites of Ghana left it very late on Tuesday evening before beating a spirited Senegal side 1-0 in their semi-final clash of the Men's football competition at the African Games.

It had to take FC Samartex striker Ephson to break the deadlock as the game drifted towards extra-time.

Substitute Michael Ephson latched on to a pass from Jerry Afriyie to slot in the winner for the Black Satellites on the 83rd minute.

Coach Desmond Ofei’s side put out another dominant performance throughout the game to keep their Championship dreams alive.

Despite the impressive performance from Ghana, Senegal proved to be formidable opponents as they managed to prevent Ghana from scoring early on.

Ghana will now face Uganda in the final -after they beat Congo 4-2 in the other semi-final match.

The final of the Men’s football competition will be played at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday, March 22,2024 at 8:00pm.