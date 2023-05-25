2 hours ago

In a thrilling preparatory friendly held at the Ohene Gyan Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, the Ghana U-20 national team showcased their strength and resilience as they rallied from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over West African Football Academy (WAFA).

The match proved to be a spectacle of entertainment, with both sides fielding talented young players who displayed impressive football skills, delighting the enthusiastic fans in attendance.

Initially, it was WAFA who opened the scoring, looking poised to maintain their lead heading into halftime. However, in the dying moments of the first half, Ghana's captain, Ofori McCarthy, delivered a crucial equalizer, leveling the score just before the break.

The second half saw another tightly contested affair, with the national team gaining a slight advantage. Jerry Afriyie then seized the moment and found the back of the net, giving the Black Satellites their first lead of the game.

To seal their triumph, Clinton Duodu of Bechem United added a third goal, ensuring a well-deserved victory for Samuel Boadu's talented squad. The team is currently in preparation for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship, scheduled to take place in Cote D'Ivoire next month.

In the tournament, Ghana has been placed in Group A, alongside the host country, Burkina Faso, and Niger. With their impressive comeback victory against WAFA, the Ghana U-20 team has undoubtedly gained momentum and confidence as they gear up for the upcoming championship, aiming to make their mark on the regional stage.