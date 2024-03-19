1 hour ago

Amidst the ongoing African Games, 18-year-old defender Aaron Essel stands out as a prominent figure for the Ghanaian U-20 national team, the Black Satellites.

With the team leading Group A in the Men's football competition, Essel's stellar performances have sparked discussions about a potential call-up to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In an interview, Essel exuded confidence in his abilities, expressing his readiness to embrace the challenge of international football at its highest level.

"I have been in almost all male national teams, and I think it’s because of my confidence and the hard work I put in when given the opportunity. Even if I get a Black Star, I believe I will have the confidence to play," he affirmed.

Essel's self-assurance is complemented by his trust in his teammates, highlighting the unity and camaraderie within the squad.

"We respect every opponent, and I have lots of trust in my teammates that irrespective of the opponent, we will emerge victorious," he remarked, underscoring the team’s collective determination.

With the Black Satellites eyeing victory in the semifinals and aiming for gold, Essel's aspiration to represent the Black Stars underscores his dedication to his craft.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s female U-20 team, the Black Princesses, have already made strides by securing a spot in the final of the Women’s football competition, adding to the nation's sporting achievements.