1 year ago

The Black Satellites played a friendly against the Right to Dream Academy Saturday as preparations continue for the WAFU B Boys Cup Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.

The team has been training for the past two months in readiness for the tournament and other international competitions that have been lined up while the Academy boys also prepare for the 2023 Gothia Cup in Sweden.

The game ended 1-1 at the Academy grounds at Akrade in the Eastern Region.

"It was a good match against a well drilled opponent’’ Ghana coach Samuel Boadu told ghanafa.org.

“I really enjoyed the challenge, and I look forward to more matches like that. We are still putting a team together so there will be loads of hiccups as we go along. But I am positive about the future’’ he added.

Ghana are paired with host Cote D’Ivoire , Burkina Faso and Benin in Group A.

The tournament is scheduled from July 7-20,2023.