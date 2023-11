3 hours ago

The following Black Satellites are report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday for camping.

The first batch of players will open camp on Wednesday while the second batch report on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Coach Desmond Ofei is working to build a strong team for next year’s WAFU Cup of Nations and the Africa Youth Championship.

The invited players are as follows:

SECOND BATCH: