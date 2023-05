5 hours ago

The Black Satellites will take on Division One League side West African Football Academy (WAFA) in a friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The National U20 Male side are currently in camp preparing for the WAFU U20 Boys Championship which will be staged in Abidjan in July 7-21, 2023.

The team is expected to engage in some international friendly matches as part of their preparations for the upcoming Championship.

The friendly game will kick off at 3pm.