8 hours ago

Desmond Offei, coach of Ghana's Under-20 team, remains resolute in his belief that the Black Satellites have only begun to unlock their true potential following their gold medal win at the African Games.

In a thrilling contest, Jerry Afriyie's dramatic last-minute goal against Uganda secured victory for the Satellites, earning them the title of champions in the men's football competition.

Since their triumph in the 2021 Africa U20 championship, Ghana had faced challenges in qualifying for subsequent tournaments. Desmond Offei took over as coach in September 2023 with the aim of revitalizing the team.

Drawing upon Ghana's football heritage and principles, the former Lokeren U21 coach meticulously selected a new squad, prioritizing talent, dedication, and a hunger to represent the nation.

Speaking after the game, Offei highlighted the rigorous selection process undertaken to ensure that only the best players represented Ghana.

He emphasized the importance of aligning the team's vision with the national football ethos, laying a strong foundation for their success.

"This victory not only strengthens our efforts to establish a new football philosophy and identity but also acts as a catalyst for further advancement," Offei remarked.

"We understand that there is much work ahead, but this triumph signifies just the beginning of our journey," he added.

With determination and a clear vision, Offei and his team are poised to propel Ghanaian football to greater heights, building upon their recent success at the African Games.