1 hour ago

Vice Chairman of the Black Satellites Management Committee Samuel Aboabire has visited the team at their camp in Prampram.

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman was in the company of Safety and Security Committee member John Ansah and Division One League Board member Eugene Nobel.

The visit afforded them the opportunity to grab first hand information as regards camping conditions, progress of the team and preparation towards next month's WAFU B U-20 Boys Cup of Nations scheduled for Cote D’Ivoire.

Ghana will take on our neighbors, Cote D’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo in a sun-regional tournament as part of preparations towards future competitions.

The Black Satellites are paired in Group A with host Cote D’Ivoire, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The tournament will run from July 7-21, 2023.