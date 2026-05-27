Black Sherif receives GH¢100k Guinness Ghana Prize for TGMA Album of the Year

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has officially received the GH¢100,000 cash prize and album recording support promised by Guinness Ghana after emerging winner of the Album of the Year category at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The presentation ceremony took place during a special visit by the “Iron Boy” hitmaker and members of his management team to the Guinness Ghana factory, where the company fulfilled its pledge made during the awards season.

During the ceremony, Black Sherif was officially presented with a cheque worth GH¢100,000 as part of the prize package attached to the prestigious Album of the Year category.

The award further cements the musician’s dominance in Ghana’s music industry following his remarkable performance at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking after receiving the support package, Black Sherif expressed appreciation to Guinness Ghana for honouring its commitment and supporting Ghanaian music and creativity.

“I truly appreciate the honour because this is not only about me,” he stated during the event.

The award-winning artiste explained that achievements like these serve as motivation and inspiration for younger creatives striving to succeed in various industries.

According to him, he constantly thinks about the younger generation and the importance of leaving behind a legacy capable of inspiring future talents.

“I always think about the younger generation and the need to leave behind a source of inspiration for young people and creatives. Personally, I believe everyone is creative in one way or another,” he added.

Black Sherif attended the event alongside members of his management team and representatives from Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Black Sherif’s Album of the Year victory came through his acclaimed project Iron Boy, which has received praise from fans and industry stakeholders for its storytelling, emotional depth and musical versatility.

The project further strengthened his position as one of Ghana’s most influential young musicians and one of Africa’s fastest-rising music stars.

At the 2026 TGMA ceremony, Black Sherif emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night after securing several major awards including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best Hip Hop Song and Best Afropop Song.

The latest recognition from Guinness Ghana has since generated excitement among fans, many of whom praised the company for investing in Ghanaian music and rewarding excellence within the creative industry.

Black Sherif continues to enjoy widespread admiration for his consistency, originality and ability to connect emotionally with audiences through his music.

Known for hit songs such as “Kwaku The Traveller,” “Oil In My Head,” “Second Sermon” and “Sacrifice,” the Konongo-born musician has rapidly become one of the leading voices of Ghana’s new music generation.