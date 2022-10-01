4 hours ago

LESS than a year after the release of the worldwide hit Kwaku the Traveller, fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has provided yet another banger, Soja, and social media is buzzing.

As the only Ghanaian artiste to enter the Boomplay Golden Club and currently a BET nominee, he definitely struck the iron while it was hot and swiftly ramped up the pace in his current trend to release his new single Soja, which is swiftly becoming a global anthem.

The three-minute song which recalls the young rapper's life from his early years and challenges tells of his quick rise to fame, something he is yet to learn to accept.

As he expresses his fragility and need to put aside insecurities in a catchy rhythmic pattern, he also portrays a side of him in the song that has been mentally strengthened.

He doesn’t stray too far from his typical genre of songs and lyrics, but he does provide the listener with a real-life glimpse into his life and how he decides to fight anxieties to find success in the world.

Blacko, as he is fondly called, reveals in the lyrics: My mystery box is somewhere very near. I feel it inside me, I’m feeling very weird. Something wey I dey chase. For years back in the days. If you told me I would see this flag waving I won’t believe you, Cause how far could I go? How far could I go? I’m too close I can feel it. Something is vibrating inside me. I’m celebrating. But outside them dey kill me.

Soja has been well-received and as of press time yesterday, Wednesday, September 28, it had peaked at number one on the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana Chart and is currently at number 14 on the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria Chart.

It has also impressively outperformed Kizz Daniel’s Lie, Piesie Esther’s Wayε Me Yie, Stonebwoy’s Gidigba and other global hits to land in the 68th position on Boomplay Top 100 Africa Chart.

The song also made a remarkable quick entry into Boomplay's Top 100 Ghana chart, earning the 17th spot while outperforming songs that had been on the chart for longer.

On YouTube, Soja is number one on trending for music, with the official visualiser clocking over 1.5 million views.

Given the song's outstanding response from music fans, the song is likely to up the charts in coming days.

Several influential figures in the industry, including entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Highlife artiste Rex Omar among others have responded favourably to him and are praising him for making strides.

Rex Omar on his Facebook page remarked that Black Sherif wrote the song to portray reality, and it was a fine one as such.

He said: “Black Sherif is writing and singing from a higher plane. A real artiste, he needs all our support and prayers.”

Soja is the second song Black Sherif is releasing this year after Kwaku The Traveller shot up his global relevance as an up-and-coming artiste.

Both songs will appear on his upcoming 14-track debut album, The Villain I Never Was, scheduled for release on Thursday, October 6.

With top singles such as First Sermon, Destiny, Money, Second Sermon, Golddigga, Adwenfii, Ade Akye and Assignment, the new Sherif in town is already garnering international attention and music devotees hope Soja will increase his popularity on the international front