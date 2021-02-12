1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has named an all-home-base 32-man provisional squad to start preparations for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa.

The squad consists of both Premier League and Division One players who have been identified by the coach following their performances at their various clubs in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League football season.

The four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions will face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the match-day five of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 22.

A win over the South African national team will hand CK Akonnor's side a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in Cameroon.

The team will be joined later by other foreign based players for the two qualifiers, the coach explains.

The players selected are to report to the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Below is the 32-man squad list

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Bawa Lord Martey (Elmina Sharks), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Central Defenders: Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)

Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Michael Otou (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)

Strikers: Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC), Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa)