3 hours ago

Ghana and TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Nuhu Adams says that players of the senior men's national team the Black Stars deserve the fat bonuses that is prized in dollars and handed them when they play for the country.

The issue about Black Stars and their bonuses has been a steamy subject with many of the view that a third world country like Ghana should be paying national team players such fat bonuses but the defender says the players are entitled to whatever they get.

In 2010 during the World Cup in Brazil, players of the Black Stars threatened to boycott Ghana's last group game against Portugal unless their winning bonuses were paid them.

Since then the team has lost the goodwill of the people as many Ghanaians see the team as 'money grabbing mercenaries' but Kasim Nuhu thinks otherwise.

"Black Stars players deserve the bonuses they receive when playing for the national team "

"I will give out my best if the opportunity comes to play under coach Milovan Rajevac " he added.

The defender has been a bit part player this season at the German side failing to make a single appearance in the German Bundesliga for his side.

He went out on loan in the 2019/2020 season at then Bundeliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf but they were relegated that season and had to return to his parent side.