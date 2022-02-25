1 hour ago

Former Minister for Youth and Sports under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress(NDC), Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has made a damning revelation about the Black Stars.

He says that players of the senior national team wanted him to sanction the payment of monies to referees as bribes in order to get favourable results.

According the legislator, these payments were budgeted for as unclassified payments something which he vehemently opposed.

He revealed that players were sent to him to convince him to sanction the payment of what they termed 'unclassified payments'.