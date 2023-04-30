2 hours ago

Ghana beat Saudi Arabia 3-2 in the first of two international friendly matches on Sunday.

The Black Starlets who recently featured in a four nation UEFA U-16 developmental tournament in Serbia are in Riyadh for two matches against the U-17 of Saudi Arabia.

Benjamin Tsivanyo opened the scoring for Ghana before Hammed Fiifi Peter added to the tally four minutes after the break.

Karim Zito’s boys scored the third goal in the 61st minute through Debrah Bossman who slotted home from a spot kick.

The Black Starlets were reduced to 10-men in the 63rd minute after Ali Umar received the marching orders following a bad tackle on an opponent.

Ghana played the rest of the match with a man down but held on to win the match.

The two teams will play again on Thursday, May 4, 2023.